Cleaning Mumbai’s Shores, One Broken Bappa Idol At a Time

Ganpati visarjan often leaves broken idols and waste on Mumbai’s shores. 🌊

But for 8 years, Chinu Kwatra & his Beach Warriors have turned faith into action — cleaning beaches, running visarjan seva, and recycling waste into benches & essentials.🙏♻️

This year, they launch a live impact dashboard. Because true bhakti is protecting the nature Bappa returns to.💙

