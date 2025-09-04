Cleaning Mumbai’s Shores, One Broken Bappa Idol At a Time

#thebetterindia
Ganpati visarjan often leaves broken idols and waste on Mumbai’s shores. 🌊
But for 8 years, Chinu Kwatra & his Beach Warriors have turned faith into action — cleaning beaches, running visarjan seva, and recycling waste into benches & essentials.🙏♻️
This year, they launch a live impact dashboard. Because true bhakti is protecting the nature Bappa returns to.💙
