Chennai Is Turning Decades of Dumpyard Waste Into Furniture!

#thebetterindia
From landfill to living room! Chennai just turned 50 years of waste at Perungudi dumpyard into stunning furniture, bottles & slabs.
Thanks to Blue Planet’s Made-in-India biomining tech, 1.7M cubic metres of garbage got a second life — plastics alone will be recycled 7–8 times!
Which Indian city do you think should try this next? Comment below!
#Chennai #WasteManagement #Sustainability #Recycling #CircularEconomy #Innovation #CleanIndia #CaseStudiesofChange
[Blue Planet, Zero Pollution, Chennai, Waste Management, Clean India]
