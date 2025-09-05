Chennai Is Turning Decades of Dumpyard Waste Into Furniture!

#thebetterindia

From landfill to living room! Chennai just turned 50 years of waste at Perungudi dumpyard into stunning furniture, bottles & slabs.

Thanks to Blue Planet’s Made-in-India biomining tech, 1.7M cubic metres of garbage got a second life — plastics alone will be recycled 7–8 times!

