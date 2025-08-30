CA Earns Crores From Chemical Free Swimming Pools

New Update
This CA swapped spreadsheets for stream water and built a ₹3 crore business.
Meet Vikash Kumar from Coimbatore, who turned his love for chemical-free swimming into Biosphere, India’s booming natural pool brand that's bringing the hills home.
#GreenEntrepreneur #EcoStartup #SustainableLiving #BiospherePools #Coimbatore
[Vikash Kumar, Bio swimming pool, Sustainable pool, Biosphere Coimbatore]
