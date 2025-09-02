Breaking Stereotypes & Speed Records At 53

#thebetterindia

At 43, when most thought her racing dreams had expired, Dr Bani Yadav proved them wrong.

From a mother of two and telecom professional to India’s only woman to win all major Cross Country Rally titles — she’s redefined speed, grit, and stereotypes.

Today, through Motor Missy & Drive With Bani, she’s empowering women, survivors, and people with disabilities to chase their dreams.

