Breaking Barriers, Amritsar’s First Woman DC Leads Flood Relief

When floods submerged 20+ villages in Amritsar, thousands were stranded with no hope.

But DC Sakshi Sawhney rose to the challenge — walking through floodwaters, leading rescue ops with the Army, NDRF & Red Cross, and saving 900+ lives in just 24 hours.

From shelters to supplies, she proved true leadership is courage in action.

