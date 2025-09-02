AI Robot Eats Wet Waste, Gives Organic Fertiliser!

#thebetterindia
Meet Chewie—the smart little home composter that turns your kitchen waste into rich organic soil in just 48 hrs!
From peels to cooked food and even bones, Chewie’s AI-powered system does all the work—odor-free, pest-free, and touch-free.
With app tracking and capacity for 120 kg monthly, it’s already winning hearts (and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s praise).
Would you bring Chewie home? Tell us in the comments below.
