#thebetterindia

What does it take to change a life? A promise, courage, and people coming together. ❤️✨

Advertisment

Tara can see again, thanks to Manavi and the incredible support she rallied.

#PetRescue #TogetherForAnimals #AnimalRescue #KindnessMatters #ActsOfKindness #InspiringStories #MakingADifference

[Tara Dog, Dog Rescue, Rescue Mission, Dog Love, Manavi Rai, Dog Story, Street Dogs, Indie Dogs]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/