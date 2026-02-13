He Herded Sheep, She Wrote Mains After Childbirth: UPSC Journeys India Won’t Forget

Behind every UPSC rank is a personal journey. These stories highlight aspirants who faced setbacks, loss and pressure — and still pushed through with grit and purpose.
From herding sheep in rural Karnataka to working at India Post, Beerappa never lost sight of his ambitions. A BTech graduate, he cleared UPSC with AIR 551.
Growing up in a middle-class home with a father in the police, Shakti focused relentlessly and clinched AIR 1, showing that determination truly pays off.
As the son of a puncture repairman who closed the shop due to ill health, Iqbal battled limited means. He was undeterred by setbacks and cracked the exam, becoming a Labour Enforcement Officer with AIR 998.
Malavika wrote her mains just 17 days after giving birth. Supported by her family while caring for a newborn, she turned her determination into success, securing AIR 45.
Belonging to Kerala’s Vanam community, Vivek's father performed traditional ceremonial dances. Just 15 days before his UPSC exam, his father passed away. Vivek still cleared UPSC with AIR 667.
Blinded in Class 9 and abandoned by his father, Manu leaned on his mother’s steadfast support and modern tech to study. In just his second attempt, he made it through with AIR 91.
Daughter of a part-time cook, Preethi never attended coaching and instead went to government institutes. With her father’s dream fuelling hers, she made the most of self-study and secured AIR 263.
Ansar Shaikh grew up in a drought-hit village in extreme poverty, with a father who struggled with alcohol and worked as a rickshaw-puller. Shaikh got AIR 361 in his first attempt in 2016.
If these stories teach us anything, it’s that convictions are as vital as knowledge. Every path is different, but perseverance bridges the gap between dream and reality.