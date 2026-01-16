She Battled Polio, Depression & Cracked UPSC CSE Twice

TBI Team
Jan 16, 2026, 03:00 PM
Photo Credit : IDPS Narasaraopet/Facebook

Fighting Early Odds

Balalatha was only a child when she lost the use of her legs to polio. School environments weren’t disability-friendly forcing her to stay at home.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam, Soham Leaders/Facebook

Loneliness

Isolation pushed her into deep self-doubt and depression. Yet these moments planted a seed — she resolved to choose meaning over despair.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam

Education

Unable to attend regular school, Balalatha was home-schooled. She cleared Classes 10 and 12 as a private candidate, then graduated through distance learning.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam

A Magazine Sparked a Dream

Seeing images of civil servants in a magazine ignited her ambition. She believed cracking the UPSC could help her prove her worth — to society and to herself.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam/Facebook

The First UPSC Triumph

Through sleepless nights and self-study, Balalatha cracked the UPSC Civil Services in 2004 with AIR 399 — and again in 2016 with AIR 160.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam/Facebook

From Civil Servant to Mentor

She served as Deputy Director in the Ministry of Defence for 12 years. Alongside her role, mentoring aspirants became her passion beyond duty.

Photo Credit : Namasthe Telangana

Finding New Purpose

In 2016, she left government service to coach full-time, founding her academy. Since then, she has trained thousands of students online and offline, with over 100 clearing the UPSC.

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Madam/Facebook

“For those still struggling, inhibitions are often self-imposed. Break these inner barriers, and life opens up with limitless possibilities.” — Balalatha Mallavarapu

Photo Credit : Bala Latha Mallavarapu/Instagram

Takeaway

Balalatha Mallavarapu’s journey is a lesson in consistency, resilience, and inner strength — values every UPSC 2026 aspirant should carry forward.

Photo Credit : APPSC Groups 2023/Facebook