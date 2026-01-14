After 3 Failed Attempts, 7 Habits Helped This Aspirant Crack UPSC With AIR 344

Ayush Jain cleared UPSC CSE 2024 with AIR 344 after three unsuccessful attempts. Falling short by a few marks earlier made him pause and rethink how he was preparing.
That rethink led Ayush to change his study approach and choose PSIR as his optional, using its overlap with General Studies. Here are the practical habits that helped him succeed.
In earlier attempts, Ayush prioritised longer questions and left shorter ones for later. This affected balance and marks. Shifting focus to 10-mark questions early helped him improve overall score consistency.
Ayush started his optional subject alongside General Studies instead of postponing it. This gave him breathing space to understand the syllabus deeply and revise without pressure as the exam drew closer.
After studying a topic in detail, Ayush reduced his notes in stages. Long explanations became short bullet points, then keywords. These condensed notes made revision quicker and more effective closer to the exam.
Once a week, Ayush connected current events with what he was studying, especially for PSIR. Relating theory to real-world developments helped him frame answers that felt relevant and grounded.
Ayush began sectional tests soon after finishing each topic. Early practice helped him structure answers better and reduced anxiety by the time he reached the actual exam.
Before making final revision notes, Ayush read his optional subject material at least three times. This repetition helped him retain details and create sharper, more useful summaries.
Beyond newspapers, Ayush followed platforms such as the Observer Research Foundation, Indian Council of World Affairs, and credible foreign policy journalists to stay updated and add depth to his answers.