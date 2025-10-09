From Solar Power To AI Tech — What Makes India’s 1st ‘Fully Digital’ Airport in Mumbai Unique

It’s take-off day for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) — a Rs 19,650-crore greenfield project that marks a major boost to India’s aviation infrastructure.
Developed under a public–private partnership model, NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport project to date, spanning 1,160 hectares and projected to handle up to 155 million passengers per year.
Also India’s first fully digital airport, it will offer pre-booking for vehicle parking slots, online baggage drop, and immigration services. It will also be supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.
NMIA is also experimenting with AI-enabled baggage tracking — passengers will receive a message on their phone informing them, for example, that “your bag is number 15 on the carousel.”
NMIA will feature dedicated storage for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — a low-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel made from renewable resources like waste oils, agricultural waste, and even captured carbon dioxide.
NMIA will generate 47 MW of solar power, in addition to implementing sustainability initiatives like rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and low-flow water fixtures. EV buses will further reduce emissions.
NMIA will be the first airport in the country to be connected by water taxi. Travellers from across Mumbai will also be able to access NMIA via multiple land routes, including the metro.
Additionally, NMIA will house India’s largest aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, aiming to become a significant cargo hub.
And finally, NMIA’s stunning lotus-inspired architecture — twelve sculptural columns that rise like unfurling petals provide passive cooling through netted structures, while seventeen unseen pillars carry the weight of the beautiful lotus roof canopies.