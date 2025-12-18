Heartbreaking Story of 2 Friends Who Walked Home During Lockdown Is on the Oscars Shortlist

18 December 2025

Rooted in reality

Shortlisted as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards, Homebound is inspired by real events from the COVID-19 lockdown — when millions of migrant workers were forced to leave cities and walk back home.

The photograph

In May 2020, a photograph taken by journalist Basharat Peer went viral. It showed one young man sitting on the roadside, holding his critically ill friend on his lap during the migrant exodus.

Faces in the frame

The men in the photograph were Mohammad Saiyub and Amrit Kumar, childhood friends from the small village of Devari in Uttar Pradesh, who had travelled to Surat for work.

Shared dreams

Like millions of young Indians, Saiyub and Amrit believed a stable government job could change their lives. They were among 2.5 million aspirants competing for just 3,500 police jobs.

When the lockdown hit

In March 2020, factories shut overnight. Transport stopped. With no income and no way back, the two friends joined the long march home — on foot, on trucks, on hope.

The long road back

Days of walking, heat, hunger, and dehydration took their toll. During one stretch of the journey, Amrit fell dangerously ill. But Saiyub refused to leave his side.

The End

Amrit was taken to the hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where he later passed away from dehydration. Saiyub stayed and ensured his friend was taken home, even in death.

From essay to cinema

Basharat Peer later chronicled their journey in his 2020 New York Times essay, 'Taking Amrit Home'. That essay became the emotional foundation for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound.

Global success

Backed by Dharma Productions and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A story that still travels

Homebound carries a story of India to the global stage — reminding us that behind every statistic is a human bond that refused to break.