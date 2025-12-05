Be a Traffic Cop for a Day in Bengaluru!
All pictures courtesy Bengaluru Traffic Police (Instagram: @ bengalurutrafficpolice)
All pictures courtesy Bengaluru Traffic Police (Instagram: @ bengalurutrafficpolice)
How would you like to be a cop for a day?
Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) can help you make this a reality with their unique outreach programme ‘Be a Traffic Cop for a Day’.
The activity will help achieve two things: help citizens understand the challenges that traffic cops face first-hand and give them exposure to real traffic management.
In fact, it might even lead to some fresh ideas for managing the city’s traffic.
Citizens will undergo practical training from traffic personnel before being deployed at designated junctions during peak hours.
This citizen-police partnership is part of the BTP’s broader effort to build a more collaborative traffic ecosystem.
Karthik Reddy, the joint commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Our intention is to make them understand the ground reality of the challenges faced by traffic police.”
Citizens above 18 years can participate in the programme.
After registering on the BTP’s ASTraM mobile app, volunteers will undergo a one-hour training session.
They will then be posted at a junction of their choice and can assist with traffic management for a two-hour or four-hour shift.
You will be awarded a certificate at the end of your experience.