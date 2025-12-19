Why the Aravallis Matter for North India’s Climate, Water, and Pollution Control
19 December 2025
Recent legal changes now define an ‘Aravalli hill’ as land rising 100 metres above local relief — making it crucial to understand how these ancient hills shape climate, rainfall, and water.
Did you know areas near the Aravallis can be 2–3°C cooler in summer? The hills slow hot desert winds, helping stabilise temperatures across north and north-west India during heatwaves.
The Aravallis redirect monsoon wind flow. As moist air meets the hills, it slows and rises slightly, helping rainfall spread more evenly across Delhi, Haryana, and western UP, and reducing dry spells.
Stretching approximately 800 kilometres, the Aravallis block dry winds from the Thar Desert, slowing desert expansion and reducing dust storms affecting farms and towns further east.
Rainwater seeps through fractured Aravali rocks, recharging aquifers. In some areas, one hectare replenishes over two million litres annually, supporting drinking water in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.
Seasonal streams like the Sahibi exist because the Aravalli hills store rainwater and release it slowly, allowing springs and nalas to flow long after the monsoon ends.
From Gujarat to Delhi, the Aravallis shelter leopards, jackals, reptiles, and 300+ bird species, while linking forests and grasslands across north-west India.
By limiting soil erosion, the hills help farms retain moisture and nutrients, improving crop resilience during dry spells or heavy downpours.
The hills support rural livelihoods through the grazing land, farming, forest produce, and eco-tourism.
The Aravallis perform vital work. Their long-term control over water flow, temperatures, and ecosystems supports climate stability and groundwater recharge.