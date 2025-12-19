Why the Aravallis Matter for North India’s Climate, Water, and Pollution Control

19 December 2025

Photo Credit : Indian Journey

Recent legal changes now define an ‘Aravalli hill’ as land rising 100 metres above local relief — making it crucial to understand how these ancient hills shape climate, rainfall, and water.

Photo Credit : Mana Hotels

India’s quiet climate aid

Did you know areas near the Aravallis can be 2–3°C cooler in summer? The hills slow hot desert winds, helping stabilise temperatures across north and north-west India during heatwaves.

Photo Credit : Sariska Manor

Guiding monsoon

The Aravallis redirect monsoon wind flow. As moist air meets the hills, it slows and rises slightly, helping rainfall spread more evenly across Delhi, Haryana, and western UP, and reducing dry spells.

Photo Credit : ANI

Preventing dust storms

Stretching approximately 800 kilometres, the Aravallis block dry winds from the Thar Desert, slowing desert expansion and reducing dust storms affecting farms and towns further east.

Photo Credit : Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo

Recharging groundwater

Rainwater seeps through fractured Aravali rocks, recharging aquifers. In some areas, one hectare replenishes over two million litres annually, supporting drinking water in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

Photo Credit : Wild Hawk Resort

Keeping the springs alive

Seasonal streams like the Sahibi exist because the Aravalli hills store rainwater and release it slowly, allowing springs and nalas to flow long after the monsoon ends.

Photo Credit : India Water Portal

A refuge for wildlife

From Gujarat to Delhi, the Aravallis shelter leopards, jackals, reptiles, and 300+ bird species, while linking forests and grasslands across north-west India.

Photo Credit : Earth Walks

Supporting farms

By limiting soil erosion, the hills help farms retain moisture and nutrients, improving crop resilience during dry spells or heavy downpours.

Photo Credit : Farmer Near Me

Sustaining rural livelihoods

The hills support rural livelihoods through the grazing land, farming, forest produce, and eco-tourism.

Photo Credit : Rajasthan Tourism

Why old hills matter

The Aravallis perform vital work. Their long-term control over water flow, temperatures, and ecosystems supports climate stability and groundwater recharge.

Photo Credit : Wikipedia Commons