How a Youth From Keylong Restored an 80-YO Home & Sparked a Revival of Himachal’s Weaving Heritage

In Himachal Pradesh’s Keylong village, lies an 80-year-old sustainable home which could well be your next getaway.
Abandoned for nearly a decade, the house was transformed by Tanzin Bodh (32), who saw its potential.
He transformed it into a homestay ‘Zomsa’, managed by local families, offering guests an authentic Himachali experience.
The restoration was led by local women and youth volunteers. Tanzin shares, “Around 50 per cent of the home was damaged. There was leakage, and the interiors needed to be done. We used Juniper wood for the restoration of the interiors, and for the walls, we used mud from the area.”
Along with ‘Zomsa’, there is also ‘Lahol’, which is an initiative to preserve Himachal’s culture, and ‘Garsha Looms ’, which creates a marketplace for handwoven artisanal products.
Knitting and weaving are deeply rooted in the culture of Lahaul. The region is famous for its iconic socks, crafted from indigenous sheep wool.
Making them demands both precision and skill — four double-pointed needles are used to knit each pair, beginning with the cuff, followed by the leg, and finally the heel.
Now, through Garsha Looms, Tanzin is pushing for a renaissance of this craft form.
The third pillar in Zomsa Culture Hub is Lahol. It creates livelihood opportunities for women, youth, and farmers, and promotes organic and sustainable practices in agriculture and tourism.