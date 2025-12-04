At 60, This Kerala Mom Took Her First Solo Trip & Ended up Exploring 35 Countries

Indira M (70) started solo travel in her sixties.
She took her first solo international trip to the South African savannahs in 2015.
On every solo trip, Indira’s fondest memories are of strangers transforming into friends.
“During my first solo trip, I was just hoping that I would enjoy it after spending so much. Aside from this, I wasn’t scared at all.”
On second thoughts, she adds, “It was a trigger that made me love travelling. It’s what got me started.”
Now, Indira can be heard endorsing solo travel to everyone she knows.
Years of falling into a set routine mean that solo travel lets Indira break out of the mould.
“I always wanted to travel,” she reiterates. “Before I was married, it was because of my financial position that I couldn’t. Then, I had children and a family to look after.”
“During those times, even when I thought of travelling, I did not know about the option of travelling solo in a group,” she adds. The concept has given her independence.
It all started in 2010 when Indira decided to join her friends on a solo trip.
“My children encouraged me to go. And that was the beginning. That’s how I got my confidence.”
Now, she’s ticked over 35 countries off her bucket list.
Read about Indira’s adventures.