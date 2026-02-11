If You Have Just One Day in Rishikesh, Here’s How to Explore It the Local Way

Rishikesh is often seen as a place to pass through quickly. Spend a full day here. From local stays and food to walks by the river and spaces to pause, this guide maps out how to experience Rishikesh in 24 hours.
Tiny Farm Fort is a sustainable homestay built with natural materials and volunteer help. Enjoy comfort and eco‑living amidst lush greenery.
Aashraya on the Ganga has three cottages reached by a 2.2 km trek through forest, village paths and a small river bridge. It is a walk to remember.
The Foresterie sits between the Ganges and the Sal forests. Guests enjoy river views, local Garhwali cuisine, and optional adventure activities.
Chotiwala, a Rishikesh classic since 1958, serves kafuli, aloo ke gutke and singodi, offering authentic local flavours that are hard to beat.
Desi Dhaba offers budget-friendly North and South Indian dishes. Try the deluxe thali with rotis, sabji, dal makhani and a sweet finish.
Overlooking the Ganges and Rajaji National Park, The Sitting Elephant serves Indian, Chinese and international dishes with panoramic views.
Walk across Lakshman Jhula, browse local markets, witness the Ganga aarti, and visit the Beatles Ashram to soak in Rishikesh’s heritage.
From white water rafting and treks to Neelkanth Mahadev to bungee jumps and ziplining at Shivpuri, Rishikesh offers thrills for every adventurer.
Shoonya Festival invites reflection and mindfulness with workshops, river dips, music sessions, shared meals, calm moments, and activities centred on slowing down.