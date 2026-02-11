If You Have Just One Day in Rishikesh, Here’s How to Explore It the Local Way

Raajwrita Dutta
Feb 11, 2026, 11:00 AM
Photo Credit : The Better India

Rishikesh is often seen as a place to pass through quickly. Spend a full day here. From local stays and food to walks by the river and spaces to pause, this guide maps out how to experience Rishikesh in 24 hours.

Photo Credit : Adventure Nation

1. Stay: Tiny Farm Fort

Tiny Farm Fort is a sustainable homestay built with natural materials and volunteer help. Enjoy comfort and eco‑living amidst lush greenery.

Photo Credit : Raghav

2. Stay: Aashraya on the Ganga

Aashraya on the Ganga has three cottages reached by a 2.2 km trek through forest, village paths and a small river bridge. It is a walk to remember.

Photo Credit : Depi

3. Stay: The Foresterie

The Foresterie sits between the Ganges and the Sal forests. Guests enjoy river views, local Garhwali cuisine, and optional adventure activities.

Photo Credit : The Foresterie

4. Eat: Chotiwala Restaurant

Chotiwala, a Rishikesh classic since 1958, serves kafuli, aloo ke gutke and singodi, offering authentic local flavours that are hard to beat.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

5. Eat: Desi Dhaba

Desi Dhaba offers budget-friendly North and South Indian dishes. Try the deluxe thali with rotis, sabji, dal makhani and a sweet finish.

Photo Credit : Zee Zest

6. Eat: The Sitting Elephant

Overlooking the Ganges and Rajaji National Park, The Sitting Elephant serves Indian, Chinese and international dishes with panoramic views.

Photo Credit : The Sitting Elephant

7. Cover heritage on foot

Walk across Lakshman Jhula, browse local markets, witness the Ganga aarti, and visit the Beatles Ashram to soak in Rishikesh’s heritage.

Photo Credit : Ananda in the Himalayas

8. Adventure activities

From white water rafting and treks to Neelkanth Mahadev to bungee jumps and ziplining at Shivpuri, Rishikesh offers thrills for every adventurer.

Photo Credit : The Better India

9. Shoonya Festival of Nothingness

Shoonya Festival invites reflection and mindfulness with workshops, river dips, music sessions, shared meals, calm moments, and activities centred on slowing down.

Photo Credit : Travel and Leisure Asia
Photo Credit : Incredible India