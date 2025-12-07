Retd Navy Officer & His Family Are Travelling the World on Their Solar-Powered Boat

In 2022, Capt Gaurav Gautam, a retired Indian Navy officer, and Vaidehi Chitnavis, a media professional, pledged themselves to a nomadic life.
They, along with their teenage daughter, decided to call a 42-foot-long, 1988-built Tayana Vancouver sailboat their home.
Gaurav was inspired by the concept of living on a boat when he saw how popular it was in the West, while he commanded INS Tarangini (2015) — the Indian Navy’s first sail training ship.
Their solar-powered boat Reeva features two cabins, a shower, a head (nautical term for a toilet), a salon, and a galley (kitchen).
While they are loving their new lives at sea, it hasn’t been without its adjustments. “We try sticking to one-pot meals; we put rice, vegetables, and chicken into a pressure cooker, it becomes a sort of biryani,” Gaurav shares.
Meanwhile, the rest of the provisions — frozen meats, tinned fruits and vegetables, greens, and baked beans — are purchased at supermarkets along the way.
Another challenge are showers. The short supply of freshwater makes every drop precious.
The brusque nature of sailing also called for a wardrobe makeover. Gaurav, says, “I used to have 20-odd pairs of shoes. Now, I have one flip-flop pair, one pair of sandals, and a few T-shirts and shorts.”
But the family has managed to ensure they infuse sustainability into their life at sea.
Reeva is kept running by an 800-AH battery bank charged by 760-watt solar panels. In addition, the boat has a wind generator that charges the batteries in case there is no sun.
Meanwhile, the family also harvests the rain through rainwater-catching arrangements on board. The water collected in these is sent directly into the tank and is fit for drinking.
Their day is spent with watchkeeping duties and ensuring that they are complying with navigational regulations.
And their biggest learning until now has been: “Go at the pace the wind takes you — at sea, and in life.”