OG Jodhpur Local Tells Us What to See Beyond Camels in the Blue City

Planning a trip to Jodhpur, but want to sidestep the obvious attractions and fill your itinerary with unheard ones, instead? A local, Khushi Arora, spills the beans on the spots people of Jodhpur have been gatekeeping.
The park was developed in 2006 to restore the rocky base of a wasteland next to Mehrangarh Fort. Native species of desert plants fill the landscape.
The Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park Museum features artefacts, pottery, and even a few sculptures.
If you’d like to sip on chai and look over the expanse of Jodhpur in all its blue glory, the Pachetia Hills is where you should head. It’s like walking into an Instagram feed.
“These hills form part of the old city’s natural edge. It was used as an informal lookout by residents,” Khushi shares.
Built in the 18th century, Gulab Sagar is a man-made lake that was constructed to fulfill the city’s water needs.
From this vantage point, you will also have an uncluttered view of the Mehrangarh Fort. Enjoy the sunset here!
These twin reservoirs lie at the base of Mehrangarh and once supplied water to the fort and city.
The still water and enclosing rock offer a rare pause beside one of Jodhpur’s busiest landmarks. Enjoy an evening of solitude here!
Around 22 km from Jodhpur, these villages belong to the Bishnoi community. You’ll find co-existence at its best as blackbucks, birds, and humans live in harmony.
There’s also an opportunity for a wildlife safari where you might spot chinkaras (Indian gazelle), peacocks, and blackbucks.