How a 17-Year-Old Is Bringing Solar Flour Mills to Rural India

15 December 2025

World Energy Conservation Day is observed on 14 December to raise awareness on saving energy, cutting climate change impact, and preserving natural resources for tomorrow.

Why it matters

Energy conservation helps cut waste, reduce emissions, and protect the planet. It’s about using power wisely and promoting renewable solutions for a greener future.

Meet a young changemaker

17‑year‑old Aayan Chopra is turning sunshine into savings for rural India, with solar flour mills, helping communities ditch noisy diesel generators.

What he did

Through Project Surya Chakra, Aayan installs solar panels on traditional atta chakkis, powering them with clean energy instead of diesel.

Sunlight turning the tide

So far, 15 solar‑powered flour mills are running in Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, generating 14,400 kWh of clean energy every year.

Savings for workers

Rural chakki owners are saving up to Rs 25,000 a month by cutting diesel costs, boosting profits and economic stability.

Bringing peace back home

Solar power means less noise and fumes at home. Children can study undisturbed, and families enjoy a calmer and healthier environment.

Spreading knowledge

Aayan’s team trains over 5,000 workers in villages like Jaunpur, Badaun, and Azamgarh on how solar systems work and the financial benefits they bring.

Women leading change

Eight of the solar mills are now being run by women, empowering them to lead economic and environmental progress locally.

Environmental wins

The initiative has saved over 13,000 litres of diesel and prevented around 35,000 kg of CO₂ emissions, supporting cleaner air.

Where his mission leads next

Balancing study and service, Aayan plans to expand to 100 solar chakkis and push for wider renewable adoption in rural India.