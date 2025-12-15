How a 17-Year-Old Is Bringing Solar Flour Mills to Rural India
15 December 2025
World Energy Conservation Day is observed on 14 December to raise awareness on saving energy, cutting climate change impact, and preserving natural resources for tomorrow.
Energy conservation helps cut waste, reduce emissions, and protect the planet. It’s about using power wisely and promoting renewable solutions for a greener future.
17‑year‑old Aayan Chopra is turning sunshine into savings for rural India, with solar flour mills, helping communities ditch noisy diesel generators.
Through Project Surya Chakra, Aayan installs solar panels on traditional atta chakkis, powering them with clean energy instead of diesel.
So far, 15 solar‑powered flour mills are running in Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, generating 14,400 kWh of clean energy every year.
Rural chakki owners are saving up to Rs 25,000 a month by cutting diesel costs, boosting profits and economic stability.
Solar power means less noise and fumes at home. Children can study undisturbed, and families enjoy a calmer and healthier environment.
Aayan’s team trains over 5,000 workers in villages like Jaunpur, Badaun, and Azamgarh on how solar systems work and the financial benefits they bring.
Eight of the solar mills are now being run by women, empowering them to lead economic and environmental progress locally.
The initiative has saved over 13,000 litres of diesel and prevented around 35,000 kg of CO₂ emissions, supporting cleaner air.
Balancing study and service, Aayan plans to expand to 100 solar chakkis and push for wider renewable adoption in rural India.