Inside PotHoleRaja’s Technology That Turns Recycled Plastic into Safer, Stronger Roads

As National Road Safety Week is observed, we spotlight PotHoleRaja — a venture working to make roads safer by repairing potholes and strengthening surfaces using recycled plastic waste.
PotHoleRaja began in 2016 when founders Prathap B Rao and Sourabh Kumar decided to address dangerous potholes that caused frequent accidents and traffic disruption across India.
Potholes are a serious safety hazard. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ 2023 report, India recorded 5,840 pothole-related road crashes.
PotHoleRaja uses recycled plastic to build stronger roads, longer-lasting, and more water-resistant roads than conventional roads, turning waste into infrastructure.
Their patented GridMats, made from 100% recycled plastic, form a honeycomb base that strengthens roads, reduces material use, needs less water, and increases durability.
Today, PotHoleRaja works with civic bodies, CSR partners, and communities across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Jamshedpur, and other cities to repair and build safer roads.
In July 2022, PotHoleRaja built a road in Bengaluru using 3,000 kg of recycled plastic. Faster to construct, it uses less water, costs 25% less, and comes with a 5-year warranty.
As per their website, PotHoleRaja has fixed 7,000+ potholes across 6 cities in India. Over 1,000 volunteers have contributed 5,000+ hours improving roads and safety.
One can support PotHoleRaja in three ways: report potholes or road hazards, donate to their fundraisers, or volunteer in pothole‑fixing drives to directly help your community.