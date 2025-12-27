Why Planting Trees Is Only One Part of Saving Our Forests

Niharika Dabral
Dec 27, 2025, 04:00 PM
Photo Credit : Giulia Squillace/Unsplash

A forest looks green from afar. On the ground, many such efforts fail. In a recent post, UNESCO-awarded scientist Dr Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a BBC 100 Women honouree and National Geographic Explorer, shares what reforestation truly needs.

Photo Credit : National Geographic Explorer

Planting vs restoring

Planting trees and restoring forests are different acts. Without ecological planning, tree-planting drives imbalance instead of recovery. Healthy forests grow from systems, not numbers alone.

Photo Credit : One Earth

Native trees matter

Nearly 44% of planted forests worldwide use non-native species. These disrupt soil, water cycles, and local insects, including bees. Native species help ecosystems recover naturally.

Photo Credit : One Earth

Communities lead

Reforestation thrives when local and Indigenous communities help design it. Their knowledge shapes forests that survive, adapt, and grow across generations.

Photo Credit : AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Livelihoods sustain

Forests last when they support people. Medicinal plants, food trees, and culturally important species encourage long-term care and protection by nearby communities.

Photo Credit : Srilaxmi/Vikal Sangam

Wildlife completes forests

Animals spread seeds, manage pests, and maintain balance. Reforestation works best when wildlife has food, shelter, and safe movement through restored landscapes.

Photo Credit : Nomadic Expeditions

Pollinators power life

Bees, birds, and butterflies enable plant reproduction. Nearly 90% of flowering plants depend on them. Pollinator-friendly forests remain resilient and self-sustaining.

Photo Credit : Natalie Chan/Unsplash

Water holds roots

Soil moisture shapes survival. Wetlands, rivers, and Indigenous water practices help young trees take root and endure dry seasons.

Photo Credit : Pradeep Kumar N./Wikimedia Commons.

Survival rates tell the truth

Many projects stop tracking after planting. Studies show nearly 45% of saplings fail within five years. Long-term monitoring reveals real impact.

Photo Credit : Commonland