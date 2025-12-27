Why Planting Trees Is Only One Part of Saving Our Forests

A forest looks green from afar. On the ground, many such efforts fail. In a recent post, UNESCO-awarded scientist Dr Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a BBC 100 Women honouree and National Geographic Explorer, shares what reforestation truly needs.
Planting trees and restoring forests are different acts. Without ecological planning, tree-planting drives imbalance instead of recovery. Healthy forests grow from systems, not numbers alone.
Nearly 44% of planted forests worldwide use non-native species. These disrupt soil, water cycles, and local insects, including bees. Native species help ecosystems recover naturally.
Reforestation thrives when local and Indigenous communities help design it. Their knowledge shapes forests that survive, adapt, and grow across generations.
Forests last when they support people. Medicinal plants, food trees, and culturally important species encourage long-term care and protection by nearby communities.
Animals spread seeds, manage pests, and maintain balance. Reforestation works best when wildlife has food, shelter, and safe movement through restored landscapes.
Bees, birds, and butterflies enable plant reproduction. Nearly 90% of flowering plants depend on them. Pollinator-friendly forests remain resilient and self-sustaining.
Soil moisture shapes survival. Wetlands, rivers, and Indigenous water practices help young trees take root and endure dry seasons.
Many projects stop tracking after planting. Studies show nearly 45% of saplings fail within five years. Long-term monitoring reveals real impact.