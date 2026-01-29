This Meghalaya Man Began Growing a Living Root Bridge at 10 & 50 Years Later, He Won a Padma Shri

As a 10-year-old, Hally War watched his community struggle to cross the river during monsoons. Inspired by his grandfather’s stories, he began envisioning a bridge grown from living roots.
Guided by ancestral knowledge passed down by his grandparents, Hally began weaving the aerial roots of the Ficus elastica (rubber fig tree) to craft a jingkieng jri, or living root bridge.
These bridges are more than structures. They reflect the Khasi tribe’s deep connection with nature, tradition, and community knowledge.
Growing them involves carefully nurturing and intertwining the tree’s pliable roots, an ancient practice passed down through generations by oral storytelling.
Hally’s grandfather showed him how to guide young roots using bamboo and wood, how to arrange them for strength, and how to support fragile sections until they matured.
The most important lesson his grandfather taught him was patience. As the roots grew stronger and Hally grew older, he understood the bridge would outlast his own lifetime.
The bridge continues to grow stronger each year and will do so for as long as the tree remains alive. Some living root bridges are believed to be over 500 years old.
Today, the bridge draws over 10,000 visitors annually to Siej village, highlighting the ingenuity and cultural heritage of the Khasi people.
In 2022, Meghalaya’s living root bridges were added to UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, recognising their cultural and environmental value.