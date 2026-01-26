Meet the NIT Grad Using Traditional Himachali Techniques To Build Climate-Smart Homes

NIT-Hamirpur graduate Vanshaj Mehta saw overtourism and concrete construction harming Himachal's fragile landscapes and decided it was time to build responsibly, locally and beautifully.
This resolve led to the birth of Make My Hut, a construction firm focused on building energy-efficient structures that reduce carbon footprints, celebrate Indian architectural craftsmanship, and support local communities.
Each structure draws from centuries-old Himachali techniques proven by time and terrain. Dhajji Dewari—an indigenous system of timber-laced masonry—has historically performed well during seismic events, including the 1905 Kangra earthquake.
Rammed-earth walls keep interiors cool in summer and warm in winter, significantly reducing energy demand. Bamboo slabs and slate roofs add strength, breathability, and insulation.
Traditional Himalayan dry stone masonry allows structures to drain water naturally and move slightly without collapsing, making them ideal for mountainous regions.
Lime plaster, used instead of cement, allows buildings to breathe, improves indoor air quality, and even absorbs CO2 as it cures—making it far less carbon-intensive than modern cement.
Every wall and roof tells a story of resilience. These techniques are not nostalgic choices; they are scientifically sound, climate-responsive, and deeply sustainable.
Crucially, the team builds with people, not just materials. They collaborate with regional artisans, including masons trained under the legendary architect Didi Contractor, whose work revived indigenous Himalayan construction.
To scale this vision, Vanshaj launched COWO, a platform that connects local labour, standardises eco-friendly materials, and streamlines sustainable construction processes, as well as fair wages.
Today, every structure that Make My Hut raises in Himachal's hills stands as quiet resistance against careless development, and as a bold declaration of pride in place, culture, and climate. We need more of this happening across India!