If You Want to Live More Sustainably in 2026, Start Small

It’s the first week of the year. Between clearing cupboards and setting goals, a simple question comes up: can I live more responsibly? This year, try simple steps that fit into real Indian homes and routines while helping the planet along the way.
A little planning goes a long way. Plan meals, store food mindfully, and turn leftovers into new dishes. Cutting food waste saves money while reducing the energy and resources used to produce what we eat.
Ditch single-use plastics — carry your own bag, water bottle, and dabba (tiffin). From grocery shopping to outings, this simple habit can cut tons of plastic waste annually.
Whenever possible, walk, cycle, or use public transport. Fewer car trips mean cleaner air and less congestion in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. It also adds movement to your day.
Before replacing something, ask if it can be fixed. Local repair shops can extend the life of shoes, appliances, and electronics. This choice reduces e-waste and supports neighbourhood livelihoods.
Stay curious about the environment! Read eco-news, watch nature documentaries, and learn simple tips to live sustainably. Small monthly lessons can shape big, lasting habits.
Replace paper towels, special microfibre cleaning rags, and tissues with cloth napkins at home. Washable and reusable, they cut waste and save money.
Choose quality over quantity. Support local weavers and sustainable brands instead of buying cheap, disposable clothes.
From elaborate festive outfits to books and tools, borrow, rent, or share before buying. It cuts waste and builds a culture of community.
Start with basic segregation of wet and dry waste. Compost kitchen scraps if possible and recycle responsibly. Once set up, the habit becomes easy to maintain.
Participate in local environmental campaigns or support NGOs that work for such causes. Volunteer for clean-ups, awareness campaigns, or advocacy events to amplify your impact.