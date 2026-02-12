‘Haven’t Paid Anything for Water in 28 Years’: Scientist’s Home Runs on Rainwater All Year

TBI Team
Feb 12, 2026, 03:01 PM
Photo Credit : Satish B, KSCST

Bengaluru scientist AR Shivakumar foresaw India’s water crisis decades ago and turned his own home into a living model of sustainable water management.

Photo Credit : A.R. Shivakumar

In 1995, while building his house ‘Sourabha’, he designed a rainwater harvesting system to make seasonal rainfall last the entire year.

Photo Credit : Times of India, AR Shivakumar/KSCST

He analysed 100 years of Bengaluru rainfall data along with household water usage and bills before designing the system.

Photo Credit : Pexels

His insight: the city receives enough rain — the real issue is storage, planning, and preventing water wastage.

Photo Credit : A.R. Shivakumar

Shivakumar built multiple rooftop tanks storing nearly 45,000 litres, ensuring enough supply through dry months.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

Water is stored on rooftops so it flows by gravity — eliminating the need for motors and saving electricity.

Photo Credit : Times of India

He patented an innovative ‘Pop-Up Filter’ using a silver sheet to remove impurities before water enters the home.

Photo Credit : Neelima Basavaraju

For larger buildings, he designed a ‘First Flush Lock & Diverter’ to keep initial dirty rainwater out of storage systems.

Photo Credit : rainmanspeaks.blogspot

Percolation pits around his home recharge groundwater — raising the water table from 200 ft deep to just 5–10 ft today.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

Greywater recycling is key: washing machine water flushes toilets, while kitchen wastewater nourishes the garden.

Photo Credit : Green Overall

He has implemented rainwater harvesting across Bengaluru — from Vidhana Soudha and High Court to offices and housing societies.

Photo Credit : Neelima Basavaraju

Thousands of plumbers, contractors, architects, and government teams have been trained by him to adopt sustainable water practices.

Photo Credit : Deccan Herald//FakruddinH

He helped push Karnataka’s policy mandating rainwater harvesting for large properties — shaping urban water conservation.

Photo Credit : Neelima Basavaraju

Despite getting a municipal connection during poor rains last year, he still hasn’t used it. His message: “Catch the rain wherever and whenever it falls.”

Photo Credit : Pexels