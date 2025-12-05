How 10 Mothers Turned Their Karnataka Recipes Into a Food Truck Loved Across Bengaluru

Grabbing attention for its snazzy steel-capsule look and fresh, homely delicacies, a mum-run food truck at the Bengaluru Science Gallery recently received a shoutout from billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
The woman behind ScCuXe by Hench is Gayathri Mruthyunjaya, 63. “For 35 years I cooked with love. My children said, Amma, you should share this with the world,” she smiles.
Teaming up with her son Karthik Aradhya M, Gayathri brought together ten mothers and two men with a singular aim: to celebrate home cooks, one plate of traditional Karnataka food at a time.
Every day brings a new menu. One mother makes holige, another masters dosae, one shines with pulav, another with gojju avalakki. Each recipe is a story and each dish holds a memory.
The name ScCuXe stands for Science, Culture, and Experiment, which suits its home at Science Gallery Bengaluru. “It is where mums’ intuition meets the science of food,” says Karthik.
Meals start at just Rs 20, simple, balanced, and nourishing. “Every thali has the right mix of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and fibre,” Gayathri explains.
“Our mission is to bring science back into culture, and Henchu does exactly that,” says Jahnavi Phalkey, Director of Science Gallery Bengaluru. Would you want such mum-run food trucks in your city?