Profit With Purpose: Parents Share How a Simple Doubt Sparked a Homegrown Babycare Startup

Nishtha Kawrani
Jan 12, 2026, 06:58 PM
Photo Credit : Jiten Grover

What changed

Today, Earthbaby has supported 20,000+ babies and families with safer skincare — reducing toxin exposure and helping parents make informed, healthier choices.

The origin story

In 2016, as new parents, founders Jiten and Divya couldn’t find trustworthy baby products in India. That concern for infant skin sparked the idea for Earthbaby.

Product that parents can trust

Earthbaby offers gentle baby skincare made with up to 95% natural ingredients, clear labels, and responsible practices — created for newborn skin and mindful parents.

Watch how Jiten and Divya turned purpose and transparency into a profitable brand:

Transparency and growth

Earthbaby’s clear labelling and science-backed formulations remove confusion for parents, proving that transparency can strengthen credibility, loyalty, and sustainable growth.

What it represents

In a market flooded with quick fixes, Earthbaby stands for intention, safety, and long-term thinking — reflecting a new wave of value-driven Indian startups.

