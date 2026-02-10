Five Indians Who Pioneered Winter Olympic History

Niharika Dabral
Feb 10, 2026, 07:00 PM
Winter Olympics appearances by Indians have unfolded across decades, disciplines, and generations. From recent alpine skiing milestones to the country’s first step onto Olympic snow, here are five Indians who shaped that journey.

Arif Mohammad Khan | 2022

At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Arif Mohammad Khan competed in alpine skiing and became the first Indian to directly qualify for two events.

Neha Ahuja | 2010

Neha Ahuja represented India in alpine skiing at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Her participation continued India’s women’s presence at the Games.

Shiva Keshavan | 1998–2018

Shiva Keshavan competed in six consecutive Winter Olympics in luge, from 1998 to 2018. His long Olympic career remains the most extensive by any Indian athlete in winter sports.

Shailaja Kumar | 1988

At the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Shailaja Kumar became India’s first woman winter Olympian. Competing in alpine skiing, her appearance marked an important step in India’s winter sports timeline.

Jeremy Bujakowski | 1964

Jeremy Bujakowski made history at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck as India’s first winter Olympian. His alpine skiing debut placed India on the Olympic snow map for the very first time.

