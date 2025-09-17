Volunteer To Be a ‘Grandkid’: How This Mumbai Startup Brings Seniors & Youth Together

In 2021, Shantanu Naidu put out an Instagram story which advertised the idea of connecting the elderly folk of Mumbai with the city’s youth.
His idea was met with a lot of love. Today, it has scaled into the concrete startup known as ‘The Goodfellows’.
Joined by his co-founders, Niki Thakur and Gargi Sandu, Shantanu has been spearheading this one-of-a-kind model, which is changing the lives of elders across India.
The startup connects spirited and empathetic youth, known as ‘goodfellows’ with elderly individuals who require assistance with tasks or companionship. They are lovingly called ‘grandpals’.
As Niki points out, “We wanted the bond between the grandpal and the goodfellow to be similar to the relationship shared between a grandparent and grandchild.”
The process is meticulous, says Shantanu. Right from the visits to the grandpals’ homes to picking up on non-verbal nuances, everything is taken into account.
Each grandpal is paired with a youth who shares their interests. “After all, the goal is not to simply fulfil the need for basic companionship but rather to make it a rich experience for both,” notes Shantanu.
In addition to companionship, the model also necessitates that the goodfellow be available when errands need to be run. This includes shopping errands, lunch, or even watching a movie.
When one of the grandpals passes away, the goodfellow is encouraged to take time off for their mental health. “There are also counsellors and psychologists on board who help,” Gargi notes.
With over 65 goodfellows aged 18 to 24 part of the team, and over 400 grandpals impacted, the trio sees the future as one filled with hope.
