6 Screen-Free Summer Activities for Kids Inspired by Indian Traditions

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 25, 2026, 04:58 PM
Photo Credit : Instagram/@meenakshischooloffinearts

What if this summer became a season of stories, soil and slow play? Here are six Indian tradition-inspired activities that turn holidays into hands-on learning for children.

Photo Credit : Gardening Know How

1. Terracotta toy making

Terracotta toy-making is the art of shaping natural clay into small dolls, animals or kitchen sets. Your children can use soft clay, mould simple forms, air-dry and paint them

Photo Credit : Google Gemini

Why it’s worth trying

Working with clay strengthens little hands and big imaginations. It also opens a gentle window into India’s handmade traditions and the pride of making something from scratch.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

2. Seed ball workshops

Seed balls are small mixes of clay, compost and native seeds. Ask your children to roll them into balls, let them dry, then place them in soil patches or gardens before the rains.

Photo Credit : Ayudh India

Why it’s worth trying

Children see how tiny actions can grow into real change. Watching seeds sprout builds patience, care for nature and an early understanding of ecosystems.

Photo Credit : Global Climate Care

3. What is Sikki grass weaving?

Sikki weaving is a traditional craft using natural grass fibres. Kids can start by folding and looping strands to create small mats, coasters or simple woven shapes.

Photo Credit : Google Gemini

Why it’s worth trying

Weaving builds focus and rhythm. It introduces children to rural craft traditions and shows them that beauty often comes from patience.

Photo Credit : 30 Stades

4. Playing with traditional toys

Traditional toys like the lattu are simple wooden spinning tops played with a cotton string. Get your children to wind it tight, flick it forward, and watch it whirl across the ground — a timeless playground thrill.

Photo Credit : Flipkart

Why it’s worth trying

Simple toys spark imagination without flashing lights or batteries. They connect children to regional craft communities and timeless forms of play.

Photo Credit : Freepik

5. Learning Kolam and Rangoli art

Kolam is a floor art tradition made with dots and flowing lines, often drawn using rice flour. Your little ones can begin with simple dot grids and join them into patterns.

Photo Credit : News 18

Why it’s worth trying

Kolam blends art, maths and mindfulness. It helps children slow down, observe patterns and participate in a living everyday tradition.

Photo Credit : HOCL School

6. Trying out kitchen gardening

Kitchen gardening means growing herbs and vegetables at home. Show your children how to plant mint, coriander or tulsi in reused containers. Ask them to water them daily and observe the growth.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Why it’s worth trying

When children grow their own food, eating healthy feels personal. Gardening builds responsibility, climate awareness and everyday sustainability.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock