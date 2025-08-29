Advertisment

Are you a woman entrepreneur? Do you have a business idea but you don't know where you start? Do you already have a business that you are looking to scale? Are you always inspired to start something from home? Welcome to The Better India University.

Registrations Closed

What is Food for Good

It's a 2.5-hour-long session where you will learn all about healthy cooking, plant-based diet, and fermenting -- All of this with ingredients that are easily available at home.

Laura Khanna

Advertisment

With easy hacks, you can get straight to fermenting and learn how to make sauerkraut, kimchi, natural sodas, yogurt, and ginger beer. This will also be followed by a discussion on the myriad options you have to ferment just about anything. No better time to strengthen that immune system.

Ranveer Brar

Get your basics right with celebrity chef, author and restauranteur Ranveer Brar. Get a sneak peak into the chef's kitchen as he shows you some easy ways to use the ingredients available in your kitchen to cook for your family. Say goodbye to extravagant ingredient shopping.

Advertisment

Shruti Sethi

Learn how to make plant-based milk, curd and a dessert, right at home. Bonus: You'll also get a chance to understand the benefits of a plant-based diet and how it helps improve your overall and immunity. Get an insight into why Virat Kohli, Djokovic & Serena Williams are adopting this diet.

Registrations Closed

Not in India but want to participate?

No worries, we’ve got you covered! Just write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Food For Good’

Advertisment

Where is this happening?

It’s coming to you right at your home, on your screens. Just switch on your gadgets, get comfortable and join us.

When does the session begin?

3 pm to 5:30 pm, Saturday, May 30th. The registered participants will be provided with the link to join once the booking is done.

Who can attend?

This lockdown got you thinking about moving to a healthier lifestyle? Then this workshop is for you.



Why are you doing this?

Well, this is the best part. While you will spend a couple of hours learning about healthy food and interacting with our experts -- we will be able to use the proceeds from this session to support hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners, and frontline workers who need our support in these times. All proceeds from this session will go towards #BetterTogether, a campaign by The Better India enabling civil service officers across the country to help the needy with essentials, ration kits, and prepared meals. Know more about the campaign here.

About Laura Khanna

About Ranveer Brar

About Shruti Sethi

What do I need to bring along?

About Laura Khanna

Laura Christie Khanna is the owner of The Odd Gumnut Permaculture Farm in Panchgani, India. Her knowledge of the food system and regenerative agriculture comes from 12 years working across the field of food — from being a chef to a farmer with many stops in between! Laura is a certified Permaculture teacher and avid fermenter of foods — at The Odd Gumnut, she conducts workshops on sustainable living, natural farming and fermentation. She is also the co-founder of the kombucha brand, Rise Up.

About Ranveer Brar

Television celebrity, Masterchef India judge, author, restaurateur, food film producer and benefactor, chef Ranveer Brar is one of the most celebrated chefs in the country. His popularity on television is matched by his tremendous fan following on social media as well. Getting the basics right and revering the kitchen as an artist would revere their studio, are the two mantras he lives by and propagates among others as well. With a bestseller in his kitty, a popular host and judge on television and an artist both in and out of the kitchen, chef Brar calls himself a food-sufi on a constant culinary quest.

About Shruti Sethi

A cancer thriver, Shruthi is a health coach, plant-based nutritionist and a fashion designer. She’s been on this diet for 3 years and is now passionately working towards helping people improve their lifestyle through food and mindfulness. A motivational speaker, she conducts various workshops and talks all over the country.

Advertisment

What do I need to bring along?

Passion to learn and to make the most of this opportunity.

Recipe ebooks will be provided by Laura and Shruti to help you make the dishes post the webinar.