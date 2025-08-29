A special series that showcases how skill training helps increase employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for individuals.
Watch how Accenture is equipping more than 3 million people around the world with the skills to get a job or build a business!
#SkillsToSucceed Stories
How Bengaluru’s ‘School on a Cloud’ Is Helping Make Over 300 Classrooms Fun and Super Engaging
Meghshala creates digital lessons for different subjects based on the national syllabus and trains teachers to use them as teaching tools.
Watch: New Lease Of Life For Channapatna Artists
How 20 Delhi Volunteers Are Helping 300 Underprivileged Youth Become Job-Ready
Project Abhyudaya is an initiative specializing in skill development for young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds.
Watch: Bringing Internet To The Vast Salt Desert Of Gujarat
How a Unique yet Affordable Tech Innovation Is Helping Govt Schools in Remote Villages Go Smart
In one of the primary school transformation efforts in the world, Sampark Foundation is working to remove learning barriers, especially in rural India, through innovative low-tech teaching tools and methodologies.
Watch: Weaving helped her son to go to school
How 65,000 Underprivileged Persons Learnt to Speak English, Work on Computers & Hold Steady Jobs
This is how Anudip Foundation, a non-profit organization, is providing skills training to underprivileged women and young people, helping them earn sustainable incomes.
Watch: Solving rural unemployment using technology-based training
Underprivileged Orphan Girls in India Are Learning Robotics, Thanks to This Unique STEM Initiative
Sisters Aditi Prasad and Deepti Rao Suchindran, COO and CIO of Robotix Learning Solutions, are on a mission to inspire and educate young girls to learn to code and develop real-world programmes for real-world applications.
Watch: 60-year-old artisan, Taufa Devi's unique story