Every year, we promise ourselves new resolutions to craft a better personal future, just as the new year beckons.



But for 2019, how about we also take a resolution to build a brighter and better future for India?



Here\u2019s Nobel Laureate & founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation - Kailash Satyarthi sharing his resolution!



Why not join us this endeavour? Share your 2019 resolution that will contribute towards making India better as a video or a post - use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.



Let us make India's future brighter and better, together! Sign up here to be a part of the change- http://bit.ly/Resolution_For_A_Better_India

Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, December 20, 2018

Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel Laureate & founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation