Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Every year, we promise ourselves new resolutions to craft a better personal future, just as the new year beckons.\n\nBut for 2019, how about we also take a resolution to build a brighter and better future for India?\n\nHere\u2019s Nobel Laureate & founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation - Kailash Satyarthi sharing his resolution!\n\nWhy not join us this endeavour? Share your 2019 resolution that will contribute towards making India better as a video or a post - use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make India\u2019s future brighter and better, together! Sign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Thursday, December 20, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610003","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Kailash Satyarthi
Nobel Laureate & founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation
Resolution For A Better India - Harssh A Poddar<\/a>
Here is the resolution of IPS Harssh A Poddar for making India better. \n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change - http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India\n\nIndian Police Service Association<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Friday, December 21, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610005","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Harssh A Poddar
IPS, DCP Nagpur
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP\/ Technical Services UP Police, sharing his 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us!\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India\n\nRahul Srivastav<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Monday, December 31, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610007","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Rahul Srivastav
Additional SP/ Technical Services UP Police
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is IAS Sonal Goel sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change: http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Monday, December 24, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610009","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Sonal Goel
IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar Haryana
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is Puja Marwaha, CEO of Child Rights and You (CRY)- sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India!\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change: http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India\n\nCRY - Child Rights and You<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Sunday, December 23, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610011","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Puja Marwaha
CEO of Child Rights and You (CRY)
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here's Anshu Gupta, founder of @GOONJ - sharing his 2019 resolution for a better India!\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change: http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Saturday, December 22, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610013","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Anshu Gupta
Founder - Goonj
Resolution For A Better India - Natasha Ramarathnam - Magic Bus<\/a>
Here is Natasha Ramarathnam, Regional Director-South, Magic Bus, sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change: http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Thursday, December 27, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610015","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Natasha Ramarathnam
Regional Director-South, Magic Bus
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is Sandhya Krishnan, Director-Program, Educate Girls, sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India. \n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us.\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change: http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Tuesday, December 25, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610017","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Sandhya Krishnan
Director-Program, Educate Girls
Resolution For A Better India - Pranitha Subhash<\/a>
Here is Pranitha, Indian film actress, sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us!\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Wednesday, December 26, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610019","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Pranitha
Indian film actress
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is Vatsala Mamgain \u2013 Director, Resource Mobilization, CRY sharing her 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us!\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India\n\nCRY - Child Rights and You<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Sunday, December 30, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610021","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Vatsala Mamgain
Director, Resource Mobilization, CRY
Resolution For A Better India<\/a>
Here is Paresh Parasnis, CEO of Piramal Foundation, sharing his 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us!\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India\n\nPiramal Foundation<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Saturday, December 29, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610023","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
Paresh Parasnis
CEO of Piramal Foundation
Resolution For A Better India - VK Madhavan, Water Aid India<\/a>
Here is VK Madhavan, Chief Executive of WaterAid India, sharing his 2019 resolution for a better India.\n\nHave you got one too? Join us in this endeavour by sharing your 2019 resolution that will contribute in making India better as a video or a post: use #ResolutionForABetterIndia and tag us!\n\nLet us make the future of India brighter and better, together!\n\nSign up here to be a part of the change- http:\/\/bit.ly\/Resolution_For_A_Better_India<\/p>Posted by TheBetterIndia<\/a> on Friday, December 28, 2018<\/blockquote><\/div>","id":"custom_html-16816610025","option_name":"widget_custom_html"},"args":{"before_widget":"","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
VK Madhavan
Chief Executive of WaterAid India
