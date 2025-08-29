40000 hectares of farming land submerged. 83,000 km of roads damaged. More than 350 killed. Over 2 lakh forced to evacuate…
Kerala has suffered severe devastation. But the time to rebuild has come.
The Better India & GiveIndia have come together to build a community of givers who can help rebuild Kerala sustainably, through monthly contributions.
These contributions will aid rehabilitation efforts in Kerala at an individual and community level for various interventions, and help restore the lives of the under-served – ranging from livelihoods, health, shelter and sanitation.
For this, we are working with three NGOs on the ground – HelpAge, Goonj, and IDEA Foundation. The project aims to help over 41,000 affected families.
Join us! Make the pledge. Let’s rebuild Kerala together.
GiveIndia and The Better India have come together to help Rebuild Kerala by supporting 41,000 affected families. You too can be a part of this movement and help us raise funds for the NGOs working to rehabilitate these families. If all of us come together with a small monthly contribution, we can make a real and meaningful difference in helping restore normalcy to those who need our help the most.
Kerala Needs Our Help to Get Back on Its Feet. Let’s #RebuildKerala Together
While this relief work helped save many lives and provided immediate aid to those who needed it the most, now comes the time to rebuild the state from scratch.READ MORE
DIY Torch & Zero-Electricity Water Pump: 5 Simple Innovations for Post-Flood Kerala!
Since it will take Kerala at least a few months to get back on its feet, here are some innovations that can help the people, in the meantime.READ MORE
Kerala Floods: After Immense Devastation, Farmers See A Glimmer of Hope
The agricultural department is now spreading awareness among the farming community to ensure that they make use of the soil for irrigation. It is also a great time to start organic farming.READ MORE
IIT Delhi’s New Anti-Venom Cuts Cost from Rs 500 to Rs 70, Spells Boon for Kerala!
About 300 species of snakes are found in India of which 10 are venomous. Among these 10, the Big Four—Indian Cobra, Common Krait, Russell’s Viper and Saw-Scaled Viper—are the deadliest.READ MORE
Kerala Floods: Rat Fever-Leptospirosis Alert Sounded; 5 Ways to Stay Safe
In Kerala, leptospirosis cases have been identified after the floods. Here’s what you can do to safeguard yourself.READ MORE
Rebuilding Kerala: This Nation’s Brilliant Flood Control System Has Many Lessons!
The Delta Plan, along with another hydraulic project– Zuiderzee Works, would go on to make one of the seven wonders of the modern world, owing to its incredible hydraulic engineering feat.READ MORE
This New Tech By Kerala Architects Could Build Post-Flood Houses Under Rs 5 Lakh!
Kerala has just started re-building after the floods, and this could be a great solution for those who need a new place to live.READ MORE
Kerala Floods: These Heroes Made Sure Aluva’s Cancer Patients Weren’t Abandoned!
Aluva had close to 50,000 people taking refuge in over 230 relief camps. The volunteers collected clothes, food and medicines for cancer patients to provide them with care even during this crisis.READ MORE
Rs 714 Crore in 14 Days: Nation Opens Its Heart, Donates Generously to #KeralaRelief!
What stood out in such testing times for Kerala was that those who genuinely wished to ease the trauma of the people who lost their loved ones and homes did not let any of the spiel mentioned above affect their judgement and did what any empathetic individual would do.READ MORE
We Shall Overcome: Supreme Court Judges Croon Melodies For Kerala Flood Relief!
In what could well be a first, SC judges Kurian Joseph and KM Joseph shed their traditional reserve and revealed their musical sides to an audience that included the Chief Justice of India!READ MORE
UNICEF Lauds Kerala Relief Camps as ‘Exemplary’: We Found out What Makes Them So!
“Today I visited this camp, this is one of the best relief camps that I have ever seen in my 20 years of professional career… This is worth documenting and sharing widely for others to learn from Kerala.”READ MORE
When Gandhiji Collected Rs 28 Lakhs for Kerala: Remembering the ‘Great Flood of 99’
“It seemed as if the skies had been ripped apart as the waters burst out endlessly, transforming the bountiful scene into one of catastrophe.”READ MORE
Latur Earthquake to Kerala Floods: IAS Officer’s Unique Link to Maharashtra’s Relief Efforts!
From air-lifting doctors to ensuring crucial supplies reached on time, Praveen Pardesi went the extra mile to help rain-ravaged Kerala.READ MORE
This Onam, Let’s Rebuild Kerala: People Open Hearts & Pockets To Help Flood Victims
Along with such donations, the feast that accompanies with Onam, the grandiose sadhya will raise funds for the flood-hit victims.READ MORE
Exclusive: Meet Maj. Hemant, the ‘On Leave’ Soldier Who Saved Hundreds in Kerala!
“I don’t worry about if I get punished for this. The need of the hour was to save lives. And if I have to bear the consequences for it, I will do so with pride,”READ MORE
Despite Fewer Resources, This State Went Out of Its Way to Help Kerala in Flood Relief!
Winning hearts on social media, this poignant Facebook post highlights how Odisha went out of its way to help Kerala despite suffering losses of its own.READ MORE
In Historic Rescue Mission, Kerala IAS Officer Evacuated 2 Lakh People in Just 3 Days!
Facing a nearly impossible task, Krishna Teja and Dr Isaac had to deploy forces that could reach every locality and every house in the region and convince people to evacuate.READ MORE
Kerala Couple Donates 2 Acre Land for Families Left Homeless by the Floods!
The family had bought the land a years ago with Kanagamma’s retirement money and had pledged Ezhilarasi’s jewellery as well.READ MORE
The Road Ahead: What This Daman IAS Officer Did is What Kerala Needs Right Now
Now that the state begins to rebuild itself, we need to shift our focus. But how? What does Kerala need next?READ MORE
Need to Claim Insurance After The Kerala floods? Here’s What You Will Have To Do
As the Kerala floods subside, people are slowly trying to put their lives back together.READ MORE
How Did the Rains Fall over Kerala? Watch This NASA Video to Find Out
While the northern band recorded a maximum of 14 inches of rainfall in the week between 13 and 20 August 2018, Kerala received between 10 to 18 inches of rainfall.READ MORE
Kerala Temple Offers Hall for Eid Namaz After Mosque Remains Submerged!
“Now, when the losses are counted and the process of rebuilding starts, this sense of brotherhood offers us hope that we will get through these dark days and come out in a better tomorrow.”READ MORE
Food Bundles to Free Flights For Doctors: India Inc Comes Together To Rebuild Kerala!
Kerala is slowly rebuilding itself after the floods, and various companies have decided to pitch in.READ MORE
What Was It like to Work in Flood-Hit Kerala? IAS Officer Shares First-Hand Account!
Working round-the-clock with IPS officers, Harikishore successfully accomplished this seemingly impossible mission. Here is the entire account of the IAS officer, as shared on Facebook.READ MORE
How Did the Rains Fall over Kerala? Watch This NASA Video to Find Out
While the northern band recorded a maximum of 14 inches of rainfall in the week between 13 and 20 August 2018, Kerala received between 10 to 18 inches of rainfall.READ MORE
Kerala Temple Offers Hall for Eid Namaz After Mosque Remains Submerged!
“Now, when the losses are counted and the process of rebuilding starts, this sense of brotherhood offers us hope that we will get through these dark days and come out in a better tomorrow.”READ MORE