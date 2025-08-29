Your browser does not support the video tag.

40000 hectares of farming land submerged. 83,000 km of roads damaged. More than 350 killed. Over 2 lakh forced to evacuate…

Kerala has suffered severe devastation. But the time to rebuild has come.

The Better India & GiveIndia have come together to build a community of givers who can help rebuild Kerala sustainably, through monthly contributions.

These contributions will aid rehabilitation efforts in Kerala at an individual and community level for various interventions, and help restore the lives of the under-served – ranging from livelihoods, health, shelter and sanitation.

For this, we are working with three NGOs on the ground – HelpAge, Goonj, and IDEA Foundation. The project aims to help over 41,000 affected families.