Official Rules:

The “Contest” refers to this contest where a winner will be chosen and prizes will be distributed. The “Project” refers to the continuation of this collective storytelling project beyond the duration and framework of the Contest.

1. ELIGIBILITY

1.1 The competition is open to everyone with a camera.

1.2 Photos that have won prior competitions or have been published are eligible, but those that have been used for commercial purposes will not be eligible.

1.3 The photo must be relevant to one of the following 4 categories. Please see this for further details on the categories. [link to campaign details]

-Culture

-Wildlife

-Breaking Barriers

-Social Impact

2. SUBMISSION OF PHOTOS

2.1 Follow @thebetterindia on Instagram.

2.2 To submit a photo, you must upload your photo to Instagram from your account, and write a relevant caption of 50-100 words that captures the story behind the photo, or otherwise describes the photo. You must include the hashtags #picthebetterindia and #thebetterindia in your caption. Other than that, you can use any other hashtags you wish. This is considered a submission

2.3 If your photo is accepted for the contest, the organizers will contact you by Instagram direct message and request you to send the original photo file without any marks on it to the Organizer by email to [email protected]

2.4 If your photo is accepted, your caption may be used as is, or it may be edited or changed to reflect the essence of the photo as deemed by The Better India editorial team.

2.5 Original photos that are mailed to the organizers upon request should be at least 1080 pixels on the short side, and should not be more than 15 MB in file size. The photo file must be in JPEG or PNG format.

2.6 Only photos accepted this way (as described in points 2.2-2.5) will considered for the Contest and the wider Project. Photos accepted this way will be uploaded by the Organizer to the Organizer’s Instagram account.

2.6 Photos or captions that portray or otherwise include inappropriate and/or offensive content, including provocative nudity, violence, jingoism, hatred for any community, human rights and/or environmental violation, and/or any other contents deemed to be contrary to the law of India, will be disregarded.

2.7 Each participant can submit as many photos as they like for the Contest. Acceptance of photos is at the sole discretion of the Organizer, and their decision is final.

2.8 Accepted photos will be uploaded by the Organizer to the Organizer’s Instagram account. You will be tagged on your photo. The organizer may also use your photo on the organizer’s website or social media properties in relation to or for the promotion of the Contest, announcement of winners, or the Project.

2.9 The organiser reserves the right to reject a selected photo at any time without prior notice. The submission deadline is 31 July, 2018, before 11.59pm.

2.10 You are solely responsible for any costs related to submission of photos.

3. PHOTOS

3.1 Basic editing, including colour enhancement, use of grayscale, the use of filters, and cropping of the photo(s) is acceptable. Digital manipulation that distorts the reality of the images will not be allowed.

3.2 Only single exposure and single frame pictures will be accepted. Multiple exposures, polyptychs, stitched panoramas (either produced in-camera or with image editing software) will not be accepted.

4. COPYRIGHT/INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

4.1 Each image submitted must be the original work of the participant who must also be its copyright owner.

4.2 The copyright to all images entered and accepted for the Contest will remain with their respective owners. Your photos will always be yours!

4.3 If your photo is selected for the competition, you will be regarded as having granted the organiser the right to use the image on the organizer’s Instagram account, as well as in print, broadcast and/or electronic media in relation to and promotion for the Contest or the wider Project without any fee payment.

5. PRIZES

5.1 Prizes are non-transferrable and non-exchangeable for cash or in kind.

5.2 The Organiser reserves the right to change or replace the competition prizes and/or modify the rules and regulations of the competition as and when necessary, without prior notice.

5.3 The Organiser shall not be liable for any fault with any of the prizes and any issues or queries relating to the condition of the prizes should be referred to the manufacturer/supplier of the prizes.

5.4 Prizes will be shipped for free within India. Winners from outside India may mention an Indian address to ship the prizes. They will have to handle the shipping to their respective countries from there.

5.5 Any additional local taxes, fees and surcharges (whether foreign or domestic, and including income tax) on the prize will be solely paid by the winner.

6. JUDGING AND RESULTS

6.1 A panel of judges will be appointed by the organizer. This panel of judges will include TBI editorial staff and/or a judge(s) external to the organizer. The organizer reserves the right to change the panel of judges at any time without prior notice.

6.2 The winners will be selected by the appointed panel of judges and their decision is final. No correspondence pertaining to the selection process and decision will be entertained.

6.3 The panel of judges will evaluate the images based on the following criteria:

- Artistic/visual appeal.

-Creativity.

-Originality.

- Extent to which the photograph captures the essence of the theme.

6.4 Results of the competition will be posted on The Better India website and social media properties, and the winner will also be notified via email.

7. ACCEPTANCE OF RULES AND REGULATIONS

7.1 By submitting a photo for the competition, the participant will be regarded as having accepted and agreed to be bound by the rules and regulations of the Contest.

8. ORGANIZERS

8.1 The PicTheBetterIndia photography Contest and wider Project is organised by The Better India.

9. LIABILITY

9.1 The Better India is not responsible for the use of The Better India Instagram handle (@thebetterindia) or the use of the hashtags #picthebetterindia and #thebetterindia on any photo or post that does not appear on official The Better India social media properties.