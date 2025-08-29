News Bulletin 1

Chhattisgarh IAS Officer Helps Tribal Kids and Trafficking Victims Script Success Story!

Jashpur’s District Collector Priyanka Shukla started an initiative called ‘Yashaswi Jashpur’ (Successful Jashpur) in July 2016 under its Mission Sankalp to further quality education across higher secondary and high schools.

The initiative uses funds generated by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), a trust established in districts affected by mining activities funded by contributions from miners.

What Shukla has done is to effectively utilise DMF funds to initiate a systemic change of school education in the district, and the results have been impressive.