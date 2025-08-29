Join Kids Karnival - for a cause - with The Better India

Days Hours Minutes Seconds

Join Kids Karnival - For a Cause!

A Saturday dedicated to lots of fun, lots of magic, and a whole lot of learning -- while also helping hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners and frontline workers.

Rs. 500 - admission fee

Where is this Karnival happening?

It's coming to you right at your look home, on your screens. Just wake up, get comfortable and join us.

When does the fun begin?

11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, May 23. Open for kids and adults of all ages above 5

What is Kids Karnival?

Here’s inviting all kids above the age of 5 to join ‘Kids Karnival For a Cause’

A 2-hour long session of uninterrupted fun with.

Vikram Sridhar: Listen on as the master storyteller immerses you into the mesmerising stories of people, animals, birds, trees and more. Here’s to an hour of laughter and family fun.





Nakul Shenoy: Watch a mesmerizing magic show unfold right in front of you on your screens. Bonus, just for you - Nakul will open his box of secrets and teach you some magic tricks as well!

WonderLabs: (Waiting for her to give exact details of the session)

Why are you doing this?

Well, this is the best part (lovely parents & guardians, this is for you). While your kids will enjoy a couple of hours full of awesome stories and magic and fascinating experiments, we will be able to use the proceeds from this session to support hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners, and frontline workers who need our support in these times. All proceeds from this session will go towards #BetterTogether, a campaign by The Better India enabling civil service officers across the country to help the needy with essentials, ration kits, and prepared meals. Know more about the campaign here.

Cost

