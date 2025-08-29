Authors

International Women’s Day, 2022

Women Changemakers

Overcoming Grief & Abuse, Burn Victim Helps 100s Others With Free Plastic Surgeries

Mizoram Woman Helps Over 10000 HIV+ Persons Find Jobs, Medicines & Hope

‘I Was Forced Into Prostitution As A Teen, But Rescued 1200 Girls From Trafficking’

Despite Rape Threats & Abuse, 32-YO Jodhpur Woman Rescues More Than 1,400 Child Brides

Knitted With Love: These Women Created Breast Prosthesis For 5700 Cancer Survivors

Braving Abandonment, Heroic Woman Tended Leprosy Patients for 20 Years

Abandoned By Husband & Family, Single Mom Became Police SI After 14 Years of Struggle

Undaunted by Rape & Abuse, Trans Woman Spends 26 Years Helping Others

Left Paralysed by her In-Laws, Brave Woman Helps 3000 Girls Learn Self-Defence

‘He Tried to Kill Me’: Single Mom Who Refused to Abort her Triplets 24 Years Ago

Women Entrepreneur

This Mom Left an IT Job to Deliver Homemade Food, Now Owns 11 Restaurants!

Three Sisters Are Making a Fortune Selling ‘Hing’; Earn Rs 25 Lakh a Month

Meet the Sisters Whose Solution For Male Hygiene Won Rs 25 Lakh On Shark Tank India

Love for Sarees Inspires Sisters to Build Rs 50 Crore Brand; Empower 16,000 Weavers

Lijjat Papad: 7 Homemakers Turn Their Dreams Into A Rs 1600 Crore Empire

Farmer’s Daughter Earns in Lakhs by Selling 2,500 Healthy Ragi Laddus Every Month

After Returning From the US, Naga Woman Now Earns Lakhs By Making Organic Soaps

1st Woman Entrepreneur From Village, 63-YO Earns Rs 50K/Month with Organic Rice & Ragi

She Started a Mushroom Farming Revolution With Rs 500 & Groomed 20000 Entrepreneurs

Theobroma’s Founder Braved a Crippling Injury to Build a Rs 230 Crore Bakery Biz

Women in Science

Back in the 1970s, This Mother of 3 Kids Beat Odds to Etch her Mark as a Maths Wizard

Meet India’s First Woman PhD in Botany – She Is The Reason Your Sugar Tastes Sweeter!

How Kamala Sohonie Defied Gender Bias & Became the First Indian Woman Ph.D in Science

Undaunted by Cancer, She Wrote 11 International Papers Before Passing Away

The Forgotten Scientist Who Broke The Glass Ceiling For Indian Women in Physics

This Brilliant Woman Could Have Won a Physics Nobel for India. Yet Few Indians Know Her Story.

National Mathematics Day: 5 Women Who Simplified Math & Disproved Theorems

This Letter Reveals What Made Anandibai Joshi Become India’s First Woman Doctor

