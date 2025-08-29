<\/h1>\n
A special series on Facebook where we introduce you to the wonderful people who are behind the food on your plate.<\/h3>","content_selected_editor":"html","background":{"image":117365,"image_fallback":"http:\/\/layouts.siteorigin.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2015\/10\/ipad-718411_1920.jpg#1920x1280","size":"full","image_type":"cover","opacity":50,"color":"#333333","url":"","so_field_container_state":"open","new_window":false,"videos":[]},"buttons":[]}],"controls":{"speed":800,"timeout":8000,"nav_color_hex":"#FFFFFF","nav_style":"thin","nav_size":25,"so_field_container_state":"open","swipe":false},"design":{"height":false,"height_unit":"px","padding":"250px","padding_unit":"px","extra_top_padding":"0px","extra_top_padding_unit":"px","padding_sides":"20px","padding_sides_unit":"px","width":"1280px","width_unit":"px","heading_font":"","heading_color":false,"heading_size":"38px","heading_size_unit":"px","fittext_compressor":0,"heading_shadow":50,"text_size":"16px","text_size_unit":"px","text_color":false,"so_field_container_state":"open","fittext":false},"_sow_form_id":"562cb00c37d51","_sow_form_timestamp":"1513334452450"},"args":{"before_widget":"
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"
","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-0-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]
","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-0-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]
Episode 1
Meet Girindranath Jha, a man left his journalism career to come back to his native farm in Chanka village, Bihar, to become a full-time farmer and help the local people find farming work locally, and prevent migration to cities.
Friday with Farmers: Have you ever wondered how the food on your table came there? How about growing your own food? We catch up with farmers who share their stories, techniques and advice for the budding farmers in us all.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Friday, December 8, 2017
Episode 2
Meet a farmer who is making ₹ 12 lakh an acre growing organic guavas! In this episode you’ll also learn about some other amazing people who are making lives easier for farmers. Curious? Watch now!
Welcome to Fridays with Farmers: Today we introduce you to a farmer who is making ₹ 12 lakh an acre growing organic guavas and some amazing people who are making lives easier for farmers.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, December 14, 2017
Episode 3
He was a software engineer, who became a farmer. Now he grows 15,000 strawberries on his farm. Here’s how he did it, and his advice to the budding farmer in all of us!
Friday With Farmers – December 22
#FridaysWithFarmers: He was a software engineer, who became a farmer. Now he grows tens of thousands of strawberries on his farm. Here's how he did it, and his advice to the budding farmer in us all!
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Friday, December 22, 2017
Episode 4
Meet a retired bank employee who is practicing 100% natural farming in Karnataka. Here’s how he is maintaining a sprawling 22 acre farm without using any fertilisers or pesticides.
#FridaysWithFarmers: Meet a retired bank employee who is practicing 100% natural farming in Karnataka. Here’s how he is maintaining a sprawling 22 acre farm without using any fertilisers or pesticides.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, December 28, 2017
Episode 5
Meet a banker-turned-farmer who is helping people grow their own veggies and a homemaker who is growing over 34 varieties of veggies & fruits on her rooftop without using any fertilisers.
#FridaysWithFarmers: Meet a banker-turned-farmer who is helping people grow their own veggies and a homemaker who is growing over 34 varieties of veggies & fruits on her rooftop without using any fertilisers.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, January 4, 2018
Episode 6
We take you behind-the-scenes with a farmer who has not tilled his land for over 30 years and is making profits without using pesticides or urea, tractors or any other machines. Watch to learn all about the “Do-Nothing Farming”!
#FridaysWithFarmers: Today we take you behind-the-scenes with a farmer who has not tilled his land for over 30 years and is making profits without using pesticides or urea, tractors or any other machines. Watch to learn all about the "Do-Nothing Farming"!
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Friday, January 12, 2018
Episode 7
Meet a man who quit his 10-year banking career to become a full-time farmer. And this is how he is helping many other farmers by creating a market free of middlemen.
#FridaysWithFarmers: Meet a man who quit his 10-year banking career to become a full-time farmer. And this is how he is helping many other farmers by creating a market free of middlemen.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, February 1, 2018
Episode 8
How carrot farming helped a farmer expand his fields from 4 acres to 40 acres! Today, his family earns about Rs. 1 lakh from each acre of the farm and his innovative ways of growing carrots are recognised all across the country.
#FridaysWithFarmers: How carrot farming helped a farmer expand his fields from 4 acres to 40 acres! Today, his family earns about Rs. 1 lakh from each acre of the farm and his innovative ways of growing carrots are recognised all across the country.
Posted by TheBetterIndia on Thursday, February 15, 2018