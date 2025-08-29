Overview

The Better India is Asia's largest social impact media platform, reaching over 60 million people every month.

We are India's most credible voice in the space, with leading influencers, policy-makers, bureaucrats, public servants, business leaders, impact funds and investors consuming our content. Our 60 million monthly audience is upwardly mobile and socially conscious, and cares about development of our communities, society and the environment. Here's a snapshot of our audience psychographics.