The Better India is Asia's largest social impact media platform, reaching over 60 million people every month.
We are India's most credible voice in the space, with leading influencers, policy-makers, bureaucrats, public servants, business leaders, impact funds and investors consuming our content. Our 60 million monthly audience is upwardly mobile and socially conscious, and cares about development of our communities, society and the environment. Here's a snapshot of our audience psychographics.
- Inclined to spread good news
- Willing to volunteer
- Inspired to do good
- Impressions served in 2018-2019
- Monthly Overall Reach
- Monthly Video Views
*Based on a survey of 1134 readers of The Better India, conducted in Dec 2019
Why Partner with us ?
Coverage for CSR News, Announcements & ReportsDriving communication around your initiatives, content can be created by your teams of TBI's in house talent
On-ground Research to Identify StoriesOur team can go on ground to identify beneficiary stories and narrate them through content
Employee Engagement and CommunicationSnippets of content created can be used to build content for internal communication on CSR initiatives
You can engage with The Better India in many ways. And trust that the content we create will make a positive impact on your audience.
Content Formats
