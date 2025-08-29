Authors

BossWomen: A Special Series by The History Channel & The Better India

Rajani Pandit- India's First Female Private Detective

Meet India’s first woman private investigator! Her elaborate disguises and false identities might even fool the most perceptive among you!

This video is part of #BossWomen - A video series on extraordinary Indian women, brought to you by TheBetterIndia & HISTORY

Episode 1

