How to Set Up a Rainwater Harvesting System At Home With Just Rs 2500

Mumbai is synonymous with beautiful rains during the monsoons. However, instead of using the city’s potential to harvest rainwater, millions of litres are flushed into the drains every year.
At a time when several cities like Bengaluru are running dry, it is disheartening to see a city that has the potential to harvest rain releasing it into the sea.
To find a practical way to harvest rain, Malad-resident Subhajit Mukherjee has come up with a unique low-cost rain harvesting and groundwater recharge system.
Taking inspiration from the idea once shared by retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Subhajit designed this model with the help of engineers from IIT-Bombay.
His cost-effective system is built using PVC pipes and a water barrel/drum.
His method: Take a barrel of the required size and drill holes across its surface. Dig a 3×3 ft or 5×5 ft pit, place the drum inside, and connect a PVC pipe from the terrace to the drum.
Fill the pit with pebbles and stones to keep mud out and secure the drum. Rainwater from the terrace flows underground, helping recharge groundwater and nearby ponds, lakes, and tube wells.
Subhajit also created a rainwater harvesting set-up that can hold water for up to 10 days. This can be used for non-drinking purposes.
The system, which costs around Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, has been helping save thousands of litres of water in Mumbai schools, parks, and housing societies.