5 Indian Innovators Who Turned Everyday Problems Into Brilliant Solutions

From a clay fridge that runs without power to a bamboo boat that saves trees — ordinary Indians are solving everyday challenges with ideas rooted in creativity and care. Here are five that are changing how we live.
Four teens from Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, built Mati Rakshak, a handheld IoT soil tester with the Agroww app. It analyses nutrients in minutes, helping farmers cut fertiliser waste and grow healthier crops.
In Gujarat, Mansukhbhai Prajapati crafted Mitticool — a clay fridge that keeps food fresh without electricity. His range of over 250 eco-products brings affordable, sustainable innovation to rural homes.
When power cuts left villages in darkness, Class 12 student Uday Bhatia built a Rs 250 bulb with a 10-hour backup. Today, it lights more than 10,000 homes across 20 states, proving simple ideas can spark big change.
Shivraj Nishad, a farmer from Kanpur, built solar dryers to dehydrate flowers and crops. Using bamboo and recycled parts, his model now helps 100+ farmers reduce waste and turn harvests into steady income.
Ravi J Deka’s startup Akvotransiro Tech builds bamboo composite boats — lightweight, durable, and biodegradable. They last up to 15 years, absorb shocks better, and save trees from being cut.