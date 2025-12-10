Beneath India’s Ancient Cities Lie Tunnels That Have Guarded Secrets for Centuries
10 December 2025
Beneath India’s historic towns lie hidden tunnels and secret chambers, built for war, refuge or storage. These underground passages whisper tales of mystery and intrigue.
In Rangpur near Sivasagar, Assam, Talatal Ghar rises as a historic palace, concealing three underground floors and secret passageways below.
Its tunnels stretch to the Dikhow River and Garhgaon Palace, designed as escape routes for royalty during conflicts.
Perched atop a hill in Amber, near Jaipur, Rajasthan, Amber Fort hides secret tunnels beneath its grand architecture, linking it to nearby Jaigarh Fort.
These subterranean passages allowed royals to move unseen during attacks, combining defence with mystery and architectural brilliance.
At the centre of Hyderabad, Telangana, Charminar stands iconic, with legends of underground passages connecting it to the distant Golconda Fort.
Historians and locals believe these tunnels were escape routes or secret supply lines, though entrances have been lost to time and myth.
Hidden in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh, Borra Caves plunge deep underground, revealing natural limestone tunnels and chambers carved by time.
Extending 80 metres deep, the caves display magnificent stalactites and stalagmites, making them a spectacular natural underground wonder.
On a granite hill near Hyderabad, in the Deccan plateau, Golconda Fort stands vast; it is a fortress city once home to sultans, palaces and hidden corridors.
Legends claim a secret underground tunnel ran from the Durbar Hall to palaces below the hill, meant as a royal escape route. Though the tunnel remains elusive, tales linger.