From Streets to Fields: How India’s Traditional Games Bring People Together

3 January 2026

India has a rich heritage of games that entertain, challenge, and bring people together, reflecting skill, strategy and local culture.

1. Kabaddi (Maharashtra/TN)

Players take turns tagging opponents and returning safely. Known for teamwork and agility, Kabaddi is fast-paced and highly competitive.

2. Kho-Kho (Maharashtra)

A game of speed and strategy, where players chase opponents while staying seated. It is loved for its reflexes, stamina, and clever tactics.

3. Gilli Danda (across India)

A small stick is hit with a larger one to score points. Simple yet exciting, this rural game remains popular in villages and towns.

4. Pachisi (Uttar Pradesh)

Players race pawns around a cross-shaped board using dice. Its rules inspired the worldwide favourite, Ludo.

5. Lagori / Seven stones (South India)

Stack seven stones, knock them down with a ball, then rebuild the tower before being hit. It is a fun test of speed and skill.

6. Carrom (Chennai)

A tabletop game where discs are flicked into pockets. It demands precision and focus and is enjoyed in homes across India.

7. Hopscotch (across India)

Players hop through numbered grids drawn on the ground. It is simple, fun and helps develop balance and coordination.

8. Maram pitti / Dodgeball

Throw a ball to hit opponents while avoiding being struck. Quick reflexes and strategy make it a thrilling childhood favourite.

9. Kite flying (Gujarat/Rajasthan)

Fly colourful kites and compete to cut opponents’ strings. Popular during festivals, it brings excitement to the skies.

Apart from entertainment, these games develop skill, teamwork and creativity, keeping India’s playful spirit alive.

