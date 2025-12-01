This Mom Left the US To Build a Farmer-First Makhana Brand in Bihar

Pratibha Bondia Kheria launched ‘Pearl Mithila Makhana’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga in 2020.
Every makhana is handpicked and undergoes a rigid, meticulous, and manual screening.
Inspired to further Bihar’s native makhana legacy, while helping farmers earn, Pratibha moved to India in 2010 following a master's in agribusiness management in the United States.
From 2010 to 2018, she travelled across India, conducted training lectures at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Delhi and the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Uttar Pradesh.
She also took a certification course in organic farming. An important learning during her master’s degree was that if something is cheap, there is someone else paying the price for it.
Pratibha wanted to ensure her brand wasn’t part of the rat race. Her journey to starting Pearl Mithila Makhana involved experiences of wading into muddy waters to engage with the farmers.
She wanted them to get a justified price for the makhanas they sold.
Rich in carbohydrates, fibre, plant-based protein, nutrients including magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron and zinc, makhana is a superfood.
