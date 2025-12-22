How a Father–Daughter Duo Turned One Acre Into a Sustainable Farming Dream
Celebrating The New Indian Farmer This Kisan Diwas
Meet Sneha and Anil Rajguru, the father–daughter duo behind BaapBeti Farms, who swapped urban comfort for conscious farming and turned one acre of land into a living, breathing dream.
Before farming, their world revolved around city life, fast lanes, fixed routines, and careers shaped far away from the soil. Farming wasn’t inherited; it was chosen.
The realisation was simple yet powerful: clean food, air and water matter more than endless hustle. What began as a personal shift soon became a purpose-led journey.
Rooted in natural and sustainable practices, BaapBeti Farms follows a karmic philosophy farming for the earth, people, and all living beings, not just profit.
From an early-stage farm to a thriving agri-stay, BaapBeti Farms now hosts guests seeking slow living, learning, and connection with the land — all managed hands-on by the family.
*Completed 3 successful years *Expanded from 1 room to 3 rooms *Logged 112 bookings in a single year *Featured on podcasts and platforms, inspiring thousands online
Their journey shows that farming can be aspirational again. By opening their doors, they spark conversations about sustainable living, mindful consumption, and rural revival.
What began as a simple dream has grown into a thriving present. Today, BaapBeti Farms stands as a legacy of green living — created not just for now, but for the future.
*You don’t need inherited land to start farming. *One acre is enough to create impact *Sustainable farming is a lifestyle choice *Rural India holds answers to urban burnout
This Kisan Diwas, BaapBeti Farms stands as a tribute to farmers who blend tradition with vision — nurturing the soil today for a greener India tomorrow.