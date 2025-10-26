How a Kerala Ex-Soldier Built a Profitable Cage Fish Farm And His 5 Tips for Success
At 26, Kerala-based Dinil Prasad joined the Indian Army’s artillery. Five years later, he decided to take an unexpected leap. Kerala’s abundant rivers inspired him to try cage fish farming — a technique that involves rearing fish in cages placed in rivers, lakes, or seas.
“Kerala is naturally gifted with water resources. If we leverage this, we can generate employment and prosper like others,” Dinil notes.
Today, he runs seven cages and helps over 50 farmers across Kerala adopt this method. Based on his experience, Dinil shares five practical tips for anyone starting cage fish farming.
Choose a clean water body with a steady current and good depth. Avoid polluted areas. Both freshwater rivers and saltwater sites can work depending on the fish species.
Cages are usually made from GI or PVC pipes, ropes, and nets. They are square or rectangular and must be sturdy enough to withstand currents. Dinil’s cages each measure 4m × 4m × 2.5m.
Anchor the cages with weights so they stay in place even in strong currents. Maintain the right depth and spacing to allow free water flow, avoid overcrowding, and ensure healthy fish growth.
Start with strong fingerlings from reliable sources. Dinil farms premium species of pearl spot, Asian sea bass, kalanji, and red snapper. Each cycle lasts six to seven months and can yield around 200 kg per cage, sold at about Rs 500/kg.
Provide fish with a balanced diet suited to their species. Regularly monitor water quality, fish health, and cage conditions. Consistent upkeep leads to higher survival rates and better profits.