Meet the ‘12th Fail’ Farmer Who Created a Turmeric Variety Powering 500+ Farms

Celebrating the New Indian Farmer This Kisan Diwas

Niharika Dabral
Dec 24, 2025, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : File Image

From farmer to innovator

Sachin Karekar from Abloli village in Maharashtra revolutionised turmeric farming by developing SK-4, a high-yielding variety.

Photo Credit : GIAN Gujarat / YouTube

12th fail to pro in farming

Calling himself ‘12th Fail’, the 48-year-old has grown turmeric since age 22 — with one goal: to create a stronger-better variant that gives farmers a real edge.

Photo Credit : National Innovation Foundation

The breakthrough

In 1998, Karekar planted local Kadja turmeric and noticed a few plants that were healthier and disease-free.

Photo Credit : Organic Mandya

The new vision

He cultivated and experimented with these select plants for 10 years, and in 2008, developed a superior variety named SK-4.

Photo Credit : National Innovation Foundation

What's in a name?

The turmeric cultivar was named SK-4, after the initials of fellow farmer Shendge Kaka, his own name, and Special Konkan.

Photo Credit : National Innovation Foundation

Impact

It outperformed 28 turmeric varieties in yield per hectare and has 4% curcumin, which gives turmeric its colour and medicinal value.

Photo Credit : Gyros Organic Farms

Why this matters

Popular turmeric seeds, like Rajendra Sona variety, are costly and often unavailable. SK-4 offers a reliable alternative and is well-suited to Konkan’s high-rainfall conditions.

Photo Credit : Agri farming

Shared success

500 farmers in Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Ratnagiri grow this variety. A Guhagar farmer harvested 8.15 kg from a single turmeric plant. Farmers from 13 states bought SK-4 tubers at an NIF event

Photo Credit : File Image

Award-winning ‘plant breeder’

Sachin Karekar was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards.

Photo Credit : File Image

Karekar’s advice

Karekar advises spice farmers to start small and avoid cultivating the crop on large plots. “Start with one guntha (each guntha is equal to 1000 sq. ft.), and now I have 10 gunthas, which can accommodate 3,000 saplings.”

Photo Credit : File Image

New face of Indian farming

Sachin Karekar embodies the New India Farmer — passionate and focused on impact. He is proving that farmer-led innovation can strengthen rural economies.

Photo Credit : Journey With Nikhil/YouTube